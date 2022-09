Beer with a bite Intentionally foul beer created to highlight a growing threat of climate change 05:56

If you're so inclined, today is the day to raise a pint, as it's National Beer Lovers' Day.

The origin of brewing beer actually pre-dates recorded history.

Beer is a well-known part of American history. Virginia colonists brewed beer with barley, malt and hops.

Additionally, George Washington recorded a recipe for brewing beer in his notes.