Texas county renames road to honor late conservative activist Charlie Kirk

A small North Texas county is honoring the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk by dedicating a road in his honor.

The Hood County Commissioners' Court issued a proclamation at its meeting on Tuesday renaming what has been known as Williamson Road to Charlie Kirk Memorial Parkway. The two-lane road is in an unincorporated area of the county south of Granbury, stretching from Glen Rose Highway eastbound through a rural area and into the Canyon Creek subdivision.

The official proclamation, posted on the county's website, said the road will ensure "that his legacy continues to inspire future generations." The county also plans to hold a dedication ceremony.

Kirk was killed by a sniper in September 2025 during a speaking event at Utah Valley University. His supporters praised him for founding the activist group Turning Point USA and advocating conservative principles to young people. President Trump posthumously awarded Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Outside of conservative circles, he was heavily criticized for pushing false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, spreading anti-trans rhetoric and amplifying the "Great Replacement" conspiracy, which is based on the belief that there's a plot to replace White people with minorities.

Kirk's influence has not waned since his death; Last month Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a push to open Turning Point chapters at every high school in the state.