How Tarrant County's human trafficking unit offers help to men and women caught in prostitution stings

Law enforcement is approaching prostitution in a new way these days in Tarrant County. Yes, there are still arrests, but investigators are also offering help – and hope – to the women in sex ads and the men who respond to them.

The I-Team followed along on a three-day operation in January with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office to see how it works.

TCSO's human trafficking unit set up at a hotel in Fort Worth. On the first day, they posted fake sex ads, then set up "dates" with men who answered them. Each man who came to the hotel and knocked on the door was detained, then arrested once investigators confirmed it was the same person who agreed to pay for a sex act.

The men were also offered a chance to meet with MASE, or Men Against Sexual Exploitation, a local group aimed at combating sex trafficking.

The unit arrested 13 men, including a DEA agent, a financial advisor and a man who was caught in a previous sting.

The second and third days of the operation were focused on the women in the sex trade. Investigators answered real ads and set up "dates" with the women. Once each woman arrived, they were brought into the hotel room and offered the option to meet with advocates from the nonprofit Unbound Now.

According to investigators, sex workers have often been treated as suspects, which has led the women to not trust law enforcement. The unit hopes the operations will help the women understand that they can call police for help if they need it.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888, or text 233733.