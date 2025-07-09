Central Texas woman retells her parent's rescue story, wants to find and thank the complete strangers who stepped up

Central Texas flood survivor wants to thank strangers who saved her family

Search and recovery continues in Central Texas nearly a week after deadly floods swept through the region. But it wasn't only first responders saving lives when the flooding began.

Kelsey Cravey recounted the moment her mom and stepdad were rescued from their Kerrville mobile home that day and wants to find and thank the complete strangers who did it.

Cravey said water was up to their knees, then instantly up to their waist.

"[My stepdad] took the shower curtain rod down, and he started trying to poke a hole into the roof. And when they realized that they didn't have enough strength or the pull, they opened the window and started shining flashlights outside of the window, just screaming, hollering," she said. "And finally, they heard a semi truck honking the horn, and that's when they started screaming even louder, 'Hey, we're home. We're in here. We're in the home. We're in the home.' And two men said, 'OK, we'll get you out."

There were three men, who haven't been identified, who rescued Cravey's parents. They were strangers who saw a need and didn't look away.

They didn't know it at the time, but while Cravey's parents were trapped inside the flood waters, their home was floating down the Guadalupe River.

"[My mom] said the water started going down, so she thought it was over with, but that's when [the home] lifted off the pad and started floating," Cravey said.

Their story is just one of the hundreds of rescues that took place on July Fourth. Now, they're picking up the pieces of their lives – items, memories, photos and even holiday decorations that were special to them.

Photos from inside the home after the flooding show belongings tossed everywhere, debris lining the walls and a chair sticking out of a window.

"If I could find out who [the men] are and say thank you," Cravey said. "They mean the world to me."