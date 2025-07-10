Drone pilot navigates chaos to aid rescue teams in Central Texas flood aftermath

Hovering above the debris-strewn Guadalupe River, drone pilot Jordy Marks scans the flood-ravaged landscape with a quiet determination.

As part of a civilian search and rescue team, Marks is helping guide ground crews to areas still untouched nearly a week after deadly floodwaters swept through Central Texas.

With each flight, he brings hope to families still waiting for answers — and closure.

Volunteers search by air and water

Rescue teams and volunteers continue to comb through debris-strewn areas by boat, on foot, and from the air. Marks, who operates with LA Drone Services, is one of the few authorized to fly over the disaster zone.

"We can tell them exactly how to get to the area because there's debris everywhere," Marks said, as he surveyed hard-to-reach sections of the river.

Search expands downstream to Comfort

The search has now moved downstream to Comfort, about 15 miles from Kerrville. Until recently, the area had only been scanned by helicopters. Drones are now being used to map terrain and identify locations for ground crews and cadaver dogs to investigate.

In one of the largest remaining ponds of floodwater, a cadaver dog signaled the possible presence of human remains. The pond, which is being drained with pumps, has already revealed an RV and a truck.

Volunteers push through emotional toll

"It's hard to witness this," said one volunteer. "My heart goes out to these families. We just want to bring some closure wherever we can."

Despite the grim outlook, volunteers continue to push forward in extreme heat. On-site medical teams are administering IV fluids to prevent dehydration.

Cajun Navy leads recovery effort

"You have to take care of yourself first and foremost," said Ryan Logue, deputy incident commander with the Cajun Navy, a civilian search and rescue group formed after Hurricane Katrina. "Without being well mentally and physically, you can't do this job."

Logue and Marks have been camped out for days along the riverbank in Center Point. Though the toll is mounting, their determination remains strong.

Hope fades, but prayers continue

"It's been seven days now," Logue said. "Do I expect to find any survivors? No, sir. But I'm still praying to God that there's a chance somebody is still alive."