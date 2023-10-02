Cemetery in Killeen invites public to burial for unaccompanied veteran U.S. Army Corporal Mirl Duane Forrest

KILLEEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery has invited members of the community to attend an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Corporal Mirl Duane Forrest.

Born on April 3, 1937, Corporal Forrest served from September 1954 to October 1963.

"Corporal Forrest is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. Please help us spread the word and ensure that this U.S. Army Veteran is not buried alone. Members of the Killeen community are encouraged to attend," a release from the Texas General Land Office said.

Corporal Forrest will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.

The burial takes place this Thursday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m.