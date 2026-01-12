Celina ISD school board meeting filled with community members voicing their frustration

Frustration filled a special Celina ISD school board meeting Monday night as parents demanded transparency following the district's investigation into former middle school teacher and coach Caleb Elliott.

District leaders confirmed they have now received the results of a third-party investigation related to Elliott's alleged conduct and spent the evening reviewing those findings in executive session. The board adjourned without announcing any action or releasing additional details.

Caleb Elliott was arrested in early October and faces both local and federal charges. Investigators accuse him of coercing middle school football players to perform nude exercises in a locker room and secretly photographing them in various stages of undress. Police say at least 38 boys were victims. Caleb is the son of the district's head football coach and athletic director, Bill Elliott, who is not accused of any criminal wrongdoing.

During public comment, parents said the lack of communication has only added to their frustration.

"It's been 108 days since we were notified that pictures of our boys were found on Caleb Elliott's phone," one parent told the board. "That's 108 days of not knowing who knew what and waiting for justice."

Others called for accountability within the district, including a review of hiring and oversight practices.

"There needs to be a hard look at HR practices in this district," another speaker said.

The controversy has sparked multiple lawsuits, including one filed by 12 families represented by the Herz Law Firm. An attorney for the families said no amount of money can undo the harm caused.

"There's no fair amount for sexual abuse," the attorney said. "None of these parents would willingly trade the trauma their children experienced for money, but now they have no choice."

The meeting agenda indicated that trustees would also discuss the employment status of other staff members. Bill Elliott and Moore Middle School Principal Amber Ginn remain on non-disciplinary administrative leave while the district's investigation continues.

Several speakers, including Ginn's daughters, urged the board to reinstate the principal. Their remarks were met with a standing ovation.

Parents like James Marinelli said the issue goes beyond individual employees and centers on transparency.

"Is there going to be a decision or not?" Marinelli asked. "All we want is the district to be clear with us, and that hasn't happened."

Caleb Elliott is no longer employed by Celina ISD and has surrendered his teaching license.

The board did not announce when it plans to release the results of the third-party investigation.