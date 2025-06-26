Celebrate Independence Day with Fireworks at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas

Independence Day is right around the corner and Klyde Warren Park is ready to get you in the holiday spirit.

On Saturday, June 28th, the park will host its annual Independence Day celebration with live music and a fireworks show!

The event is FREE and open to the pubic, but the lawn will fill up fast and seating is available on a first come, first serve basis.

The park opens at 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Food trucks, carts and Mi Cocina on the Park will open at 11 a.m. Then the fun gets underway starting at 7 p.m. when DJ Richy Smart takes the stage.

At 7:30 p.m., the Emerald City All-Stars perform, then the rooftop fireworks extravaganza starts at 9:20 p.m.

If you want to see the fireworks show, but don't want to fight the crowds, CBS News Texas has you covered.

We will be live from Klyde Warren Park from 9:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. You can watch the live broadcast on the CBS News Texas streaming channel. You can find us on the CBS News app, just look for the "Texas" section. Or you can watch on Pluto TV, Paramount+, FireTV or Roku.