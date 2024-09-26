CBS Sports Texas Team's Week 4 predictions: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

ARLINGTON — The Dallas Cowboys are currently facing a tough situation, having lost two consecutive games at home. It's a crucial time for them, and facing off against the New York Giants in Week 4 could be the opportunity they need to turn things around. Although the Giants secured a victory against the Browns in Week 3 after losing their first two games of the season, it doesn't necessarily mean they are a match for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, who are seeking redemption on the field.

Despite having different reasons for their beliefs, the CBS Sports Texas team all believe that the Cowboys will defeat the Giants.

George Teague

The Cowboys are in a tough spot right now, losing two straight games at home. It's a critical time for them, and facing the Giants just might be the break they need.

New York has rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers lighting it up with catches and yards, but let's be real: Dallas has a major problem stopping the run. Their offensive and defensive lines are struggling, which is a huge concern, along with the Cowboys' inability to run the football.

Still, at the end of the day, Dallas has superior talent on the roster, so they should come out on top.

Cowboys 27, Giants 20

Bill Jones

Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott is 12-2 in his career against the Giants, and with the state of the Cowboys right now, you would think this opponent is just what this team needs. Amazingly, this is the first time the Cowboys have ever played a Thursday road game on just three days rest. So, this is new territory for this team.

Meanwhile, the Giants are coming off a win in Cleveland on Sunday. If they had a healthy kicker, they would have won in Washington over Jayden Daniels and the Commanders the week before. New York finally has an elite receiver: Rookie Malik Nabers. If you compare the talent on these two rosters, there's not much difference.

In my opinion, this is a toss-up game that will be decided on special teams. Brandon Aubrey is the difference.

Cowboys 23, Giants 20

Isaiah Stanback

Facing an opponent without a dominant rushing attack, the Dallas Cowboys get back to their winning ways against their divisional foe. Dak Prescott will take advantage of this blitz-happy single high defense and linebacker Micah Parsons puts the defense on his back by sacking Danny Dimes multiple times.

Cowboys 31, Giants 17

Jett Beachum

In what feels like a "must win" moment already, the Cowboys open up their divisional slate against the Giants on Thursday. Both teams sit at 1-2, tied for t hird in the division, with both wins coming against a Cleveland Browns team that is a lot worse than we thought.

The Dallas defense, by far, has been the worst run defense in the league and will take on Giants RB Devin Singletary, who has a penchant for making people miss tackles. The one saving grace for Dallas is the difference in quarterbacks. Daniel Jones is, well, Daniel Jones, and Dak Prescott has dominated New York throughout his career. Prescott is 12-2 against the Giants, throwing two touchdowns in those games. Expect Prescott to have a day against a Giants defense that will likely be missing players in its secondary.

Cowboys 27, Giants 17

Briana Aldridge

Although I'm unsure how the Cowboys will take back the NFC East, there isn't enough chaos to fall to the New York Giants in Week 4. Daniel Jones squeaked out a win against Cleveland, but he's no match for Dak Prescott and a CeeDee Lamb, who will be looking for redemption after a red zone fumble lingering over his head. Despite two back-to-back losses, Dallas is still ranked ninth in total offense — and this is not at their best.

The last time the Giants won over the Cowboys was in 2021 at Met Life, with the final score 23-19. I think it stays close, but Dallas will earn its second win of the season.

Cowboys 23, Giants 19