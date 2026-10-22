CBS Sports names JJ Watt permanent lead NFL analyst after Tony Romo's departure

CBS Sports announced Thursday that JJ Watt has agreed to a multi-year contract to stay on as the lead analyst for the network's NFL coverage.

Watt has been paired with play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz since the start of the NFL season after former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was suspended following a drunk driving arrest in Wisconsin over the summer. Earlier this month, CBS Sports announced it had reached a mutual agreement to part ways with Romo.

Now Watt, a future Hall-of-Famer and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, will be the permanent partner for Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, including next season when the network will carry Super Bowl LXII. The length and other terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Watt joined CBS Sports in 2023 after a 12-year NFL career with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

"I've had a front-row seat to JJ's growth as a top-tier broadcaster, watching him tackle this role just like he did his hall-of-fame playing career," David Berson, the chairman of the Skydance Global Sports Group, said in a statement (Skydance is the parent company of both CBS Sports and CBS News Texas). "He's insightful, entertaining, passionate, meticulous in his preparation, and the ultimate teammate. He has a unique ability to see things and communicate to fans of all levels. We are thrilled to have him leading our NFL coverage," Berson said of Watt.

"I am incredibly honored and grateful to have the opportunity to represent CBS Sports and all of the fantastic people who make this place so special," Watt said in a statement. "From the brotherhood of THE NFL TODAY to my crews calling games, I couldn't ask for better teammates alongside me on this television journey. I am thankful to David Berson for his leadership, vision and trust. I love this job and can't wait to see ya Sunday with Jim and Tracy and many more Sundays to come!"