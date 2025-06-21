Cavin Yarbrough, Dallas-born R&B legend and half of iconic duo Yarbrough & Peoples, dies at 72

Cavin Yarbrough, a Dallas native and one-half of the R&B duo Yarbrough & Peoples, best known for the early 1980s No. 1 hit "Don't Stop the Music," has died at age 72, his wife confirmed Saturday.

Alisa Peoples, his musical partner and wife, told CBS News Texas that his death was sudden and unexpected. She said Yarbrough had been vibrant the day before, even making plans for her upcoming birthday.

Celebration of life scheduled

A celebration of life is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. The event will be hosted by the Black Academy of Arts and Letters.

Breakout hit topped R&B charts

"Don't Stop the Music," the duo's breakout hit, was released in 1980 as part of their debut album, The Two of Us. The song topped the Billboard R&B chart, launching the pair into national fame and becoming a defining track of early '80s funk and R&B.

Musical roots and early career

Yarbrough's musical roots ran deep. He was a classically trained pianist who first crossed paths with Peoples during childhood piano lessons. Their shared passion for music eventually led to a professional partnership, and with the support of Gap Band frontman Charlie Wilson, they signed with Total Experience Records.

1980s R&B chart success

The duo enjoyed a string of R&B hits throughout the 1980s, including:

"Don't Waste Your Time" (1984)

"Heartbeats" (1983)

"Guilty" (1986)

"I Wouldn't Lie" (1986)

Life after the spotlight

In 1987, a year after leaving the label, Yarbrough and Peoples married and returned to their hometown of Dallas. There, they launched a production company and became music directors at their church, continuing to inspire others through mentorship and community engagement.