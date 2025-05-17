Catholic Charities of Dallas hopes first American pope inspires people to "be more active in their faith"

The CEO of Catholic Charities of Dallas, Dave Woodyard, shared his hope and excitement over last week's historic selection of the first American pope, Pope Leo XIV.

"My biggest calling to what he's going to bring us forward in is the sense of truly helping those that have less and being welcoming," said Woodyard.

As people across the world watched an American be selected as the new leader of the Catholic Church, Woodyard was also feeling the weight of the moment.

"Can you share your reaction when the new pope walked out on the balcony?" asked CBS News Texas reporter Amelia Mugavero.

"A great joy that our church is open enough to select someone from somewhere new, somewhere broader and more global than has been done in the past. It really demonstrated that we are a global church," Woodyard replied.

Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, was an Augustinian priest in his early years, serving as a missionary in Peru and caring for the poor and needy. Woodyard sees parallels with Pope Leo's past and their mission.

"I honestly see what we do as being the church. Jesus asked us to serve the least of us, and I think that is everything we are about, and I think it's everything that Popo Leo is about," he added.

Catholic Charities of Dallas continues to serve nearly five million people across nine North Texas counties. Woodyard admits the past year has had challenges with federal budget cuts, but he sees hope in Pope Leo's papacy to draw more people back to the church and their charity.

"It's hard to say how hope Leo's impact will manifest itself here in Dallas. But I think his youthfulness, if you will, and him being American, I think his message of service will inspire people to be more active in their faith here," said Woodyard.

"What would be your message to maybe anybody who is having that inspiration right now?" Mugavero asked Woodyard.

"It's very simply: 'do something.' Please respond. Whether it's giving a dollar or giving an hour of time, or just helping someone that you're passing on the street. If we just continue to think of need and service and answering that call, we will all be in a better place," said Woodyard.