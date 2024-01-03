Catching Up with the Cowboys: Dallas' playoff picture entering final week of the regular season

DALLAS — The final week of the NFL regular season is here, and it doesn't get any bigger for the Dallas Cowboys.

With a win over the Commanders Sunday, the Cowboys would capture the NFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the conference playoffs.

This comes after a weekend that included the Cowboys' win over the Lions, which featured an officiating gaffe on the game-deciding sequence, Jimmy Johnson's long-awaited induction into the Cowboys Ring of Honor, and the Eagles' loss to the 3-12 Cardinals after leading by 15 at halftime.

After playing catch-up with the Eagles all season, the Cowboys officially control their own destiny for the first time. Based on this regular season's results, it's imperative that they win on Sunday.

With the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the Cowboys would be guaranteed a home game in the first round of the playoffs, and if they win, the second round as well. Dallas finished 8-0 inside AT&T Stadium this season for the first time since 1981 and has won 16 straight in Arlington dating back to 2022.

Compared to their 3-5 record on the road this season (which will change with the result at Washington), it's clear that home is where the heart is. The No. 2 seed would also guarantee the Cowboys wouldn't face the 49ers, who already captured the No. 1 seed, until the NFC Championship -- should both teams advance. Dallas lost to San Francisco 42-10 back in Week 5 and has been eliminated in the playoff by the 49ers the last two seasons.

Here's a look at each seeding scenario for the Cowboys entering Sunday:

No. 2 seed:

Cowboys beat the Commanders OR

Cowboys lose to the Commanders, Eagles lose to Giants, Lions lose to Vikings

No. 3 seed:

Cowboys lose to the Commanders, Eagles lose to Giants, Lions beat Vikings

No. 5 seed:

Cowboys lose to the Commanders, Eagles beat the Giants

With the Lions playing the Vikings at 12:00 p.m. and the Cowboys and Eagles both in action at 3:25 p.m., we'll know by 7:00 p.m. Sunday night what seed the Cowboys will capture. Buckle up.