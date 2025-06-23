Off-duty Carrollton police officer arrested for sexual assault, department says

A Carrollton police officer was arrested after being accused of sexual assault in Irving, the police department confirmed Monday.

Carrollton Police Officer Wes Melton is facing charges after being accused of sexual assault, police said. Irving Police Department

The Irving Police Department told CBS News Texas that at about 1 a.m. Saturday, June 21, Carrollton Police Officer Wes Melton was taken into custody in the 200 block of E. Las Colinas Boulevard for sexual assault.

Details of the alleged assault have not been released at this time, but officers said Melton was off duty at the time of his arrest.

Melton has been with the Carrollton Police Department since January of 2024 and is currently assigned to patrol, the department said.

Melton is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and Internal Affairs investigation.