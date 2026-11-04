North Texas hospital worker accused of sexually assaulting patient; more victims possible, police say

A former Carrollton hospital employee is facing a felony charge after police say a patient woke up to find the worker sexually assaulting them in their hospital bed.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Ernest Ussin Jr., 46, who worked as a patient care technician at Carrollton Regional Medical Center, has been charged with one count of indecent assault by a health care or mental health provider, according to the Carrollton Police Department.

Police responded to the hospital at 4343 N. Josey Lane on Monday. Detectives arrested Ussin on Tuesday after obtaining an arrest warrant.

Ernest Ussin Jr., 46 Carrollton Police Department

"We are deeply shocked and concerned by the serious allegations involving a former employee at our hospital," said Caleb O'Rear, CEO at Carrollton Regional Medical Center. "The safety, security, and well-being of our patients is our absolute highest priority."

In a statement, O'Rear said hospital officials took immediate action and terminated Ussin's employment.

"We are cooperating fully with local law enforcement as they conduct their investigation," O'Rear said. "Because this is an active criminal matter, we cannot comment further on the specifics at this time, but we remain fully committed to supporting the authorities and ensuring justice is served."

Ussin was taken to Carrollton Jail, with plans to transfer him to Denton County Jail.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and detectives believe there may be additional victims," Carrollton police said in a news release.

Police believe the alleged conduct was limited to the hospital setting and say there is no known ongoing threat to the public.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Carrollton Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 972-466-3293.

CBS News Texas will provide updates when more information becomes available.