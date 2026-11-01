Cardinals stun Cowboys 33-30 in OT thriller after late rally

Chad Ryland kicked a winning 42-yard field goal in overtime after missing a PAT that would have won the game with 6 seconds left in regulation, and the Arizona Cardinals rallied for a wild 33-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The Cardinals beat Dallas for the fifth consecutive time and improved to 5-0 at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Cowboys that opened in 2009.

This was by far the most crushing of those for the Cowboys (3-5), who didn't trail until the final kick and led by two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter.

Arizona (3-5) was still in the game because Tyler Allgeier had a 63-yard touchdown run, a career-long, followed by a 50-yarder to set up his second touchdown on a 5-yard catch, all in the second half. He had 191 scrimmage yards (147 yards rushing, 44 receiving), all but 7 coming after halftime.

The Dallas defense was having its best showing of the season before buckling in the last 16 minutes, particularly the final minute.

The Cardinals went 80 yards in eight plays after taking over with 1:05 left in regulation, tying the score at 30-all on Gardner Minshew's 14-yard touchdown to Michael Wilson with 6 seconds to go. Ryland was wide left on the PAT kick after making his previous 58.

Arizona was the third team since 2000 to miss a go-ahead PAT in final 10 seconds of regulation, joining Cincinnati in a 23-20 overtime loss to Pittsburgh in 2022 and Tampa Bay in a 12-9 OT loss to Carolina in 2003.

Minshew had replaced an ineffective Jacoby Brissett in the third quarter.

Dak Prescott had a touchdown pass and ran for a score, but the Dallas offense faltered late, going three-and-out after getting a chance to win the game in overtime.

Allgeier was the only Arizona running back available after rookie No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love had left with another ankle injury. Love missed the previous two games with an ankle issue. Bam Knight was ruled out with a concussion after taking a hit from DeMarvion Overshown and losing a fumble.

Cardinals: WR Kendrick Bourne didn't return after injuring an ankle. ... LT Jayden Williams was ruled out with a knee injury.

Cowboys: S Caleb Downs, a rookie first-round pick, was ruled out with a concussion in the second half. ... TE Jake Ferguson exited with an ankle injury in the first quarter and didn't return.

Cardinals: At Seattle next Sunday.

Cowboys: At Indianapolis next Sunday.