Car crash in Deep Ellum leads to deadly stabbing, police say

The Dallas Police Department is investigating how a car crash turned into a deadly stabbing over the weekend.

Officers responded to Canton Street and South Malcom X Boulevard in Deep Ellum at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday, when they found a man had been stabbed in a disturbance related to a crash.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital, where he died. The victim has not been identified.

Police said they took someone into custody at the scene, but that person was later released. DPD has not released any more details about what led up to the stabbing, and are asking for anyone with information about the case to contact the department.