Cyberattack on Canvas disrupts schools, universities across North Texas

A nationwide cyberattack targeting Canvas has impacted thousands of school districts and universities, including several in North Texas.

While Canvas was back online Friday, the cyberattack disrupted thousands of students nationwide. The online learning platform is widely used by school districts and universities to post assignments, share course materials, and communicate with students.

"I just thought they'd have better security," said William Perry, an SMU student. "I think everyone was just surprised by the scale."

School districts, including Frisco ISD and Grapevine‑Colleyville ISD, sent community-wide emails warning parents of the data breach. Universities such as the University of Texas, Tarrant County College, and Southern Methodist University also notified students and staff.

Students worry about personal data

"I'm just hoping they don't have my social security number," said SMU student Sarah Ketsdever. "Everything is on Canvas now. I was like this panic of you've got to be joking. I finally got the slides, and then they shut it down, and I'm like 'Oh, my gosh.'"

The disruption forced SMU to push some scheduled finals from Friday to Sunday, adding stress for students already preparing for exams.

"They moved our final to Sunday, which kind of sucks, cause I won't be able to do things that I was planning to do on Sunday, and I have another final Monday," she said.

Hacking group claims responsibility

The hacking group ShinyHunters claimed responsibility for the attack. Ben Singleton, a cybersecurity expert with NetGenius, said many breaches begin with phishing emails designed to steal login information.

"They gain access to accounts by stealing credentials to these emails, and they've now started utilizing something called vishing to steal off codes," Singleton told CBS News Texas.

Experts urge stronger authentication

Singleton said people should never share authentication codes over the phone and encouraged everyone to enable multi‑factor authentication whenever possible. He also recommends that anyone affected change their passwords immediately.

"Passwords aren't enough anymore," Singleton said. "I think if we can get everyone using multifactor authentication, a lot of this problem goes away."

Students call for stronger backup plans

Ketsdever said she hopes Canvas improves its security and that schools treat the incident as a learning opportunity.

"I feel like they might need a little more of a backup plan, because I don't think they ever thought this would happen," she said. "I think it's a good learning lesson for everyone."