Cyberattack on Canvas disrupts classes, delays finals for North Texas students A nationwide cyberattack on the Canvas learning platform knocked thousands of students offline Wednesday, affecting school districts and universities across North Texas. Frisco ISD, Grapevine‑Colleyville ISD and others warned families about the data breach, while SMU was forced to push some finals from Friday to Sunday. Students say the outage added stress during an already packed exam week, with some worried about the security of their personal information.