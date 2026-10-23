Canton rallies around grieving families after deadly house fire, deputy's death

It was a somber start to Canton High School's football game against Rusk High School tonight.

Some of the children killed in Wednesday's house fire attended schools in Canton ISD.

"It's just been a lot of sadness, but everybody is trying to help each other and just be there for each other," Madison Bennett said.

Early Wednesday morning, a house fire killed 27-year-old Jasmine Henson and her four children - Robert, Troy, Levi, and Avril, leaving their father and a fifth child with an unimaginable loss.

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"One of the little boys was a student at the school where I teach," Charlene Fowler said.

"It has affected us a lot. Today was his birthday, and so it just made us all really sad, you know, he was the sweetest little boy."

Charlene Fowler is a teacher at Canton Intermediate and one of many football fans who donated money to help the family.

"It's put a damper on the week, but we've been good about coming together and being there together," senior Lucas Gabert said.

During the game, the district also took time to honor Van Zandt County Deputy Adam Al-Sherifi, who was killed in the line of duty Tuesday night. Separate fundraisers have been set up for his family.

"Sometimes all we can do is give money," Heidle Baskin said. "That's the way it works ... and I think the community is pulling together and support of both of these families."

"It just kind of shows what people do in a small town like this where we actually pull for each other," David King said.

The support will continue tomorrow with a barbecue fundraiser.