Canine Companions puppy Aikman is learning as fast as he's growing

Canine Companions puppy-in-training Aikman visited the CBS News Texas studios last week and showed just how much he has already learned and grown.

Aikman made his debut on CBS News Texas on March 23, at 8 weeks old.

The first time Aikman came to visit, he was squirmy and full of puppy energy. Now, at 14 weeks, he handles the lights, cameras and interviews like a pro, coaxed by a few treats. Aikman can now calmly greet the CBS News Texas staff.

Aikman is already an on-camera pro.

Aikman spends part of each week participating in the Canine Companions prison puppy raising program at the Federal Medical Center at Carswell prison in Fort Worth. FMC Carswell houses women with diverse medical and mental health needs. In the program, incarcerated handlers help care for and train future service dogs.

"Our department has run the program with Canine Companions, our partnership, since 2009, so we're coming up on 17 years. We have trained 63 dogs in our program over time," said Tamika Finch-Hall, the chief social worker at FMC Carswell.

Finch-Hall said the handlers are also receiving ongoing training, such as learning how to give commands.

"Canine Companions come out. They have volunteers that come out to the facility to help facilitate those trainings on a monthly basis, sometimes a little bit more," said Shalandrea Griffin, a program coordinator at FMC Carswell. "It's a team effort. So the ladies who attend the trainings also train the participants as they come in."

Chelsea is Aikman's handler at FMC Carswell and keeps him on a structured schedule. He goes where she goes.

Griffin said Aikman follows a daily schedule with his handler, Chelsea. Aikman walks around the compound to get used to being outdoors and learning socialization by greeting people. Aikman is also learning basic skills, such as sit and stay, and gets play time with other puppies.

Finch-Hall said Aikman is very eager to learn and train. He is welcoming with a great personality and a lot of energy, personality traits that can make him a successful service dog.

CBS News Texas meteorologist Nelly Carreño will host and keep tabs on Aikman throughout his journey to becoming a service dog.

The Canine Companions prison puppy raising program has been operating across the country for decades and has shown results. Puppies raised in the prison programs graduate at a higher rate than those raised in home settings, while participants in the program report a greater sense of purpose and lower recidivism rates, according to Canine Companions.