Breakthrough in 1981 California infant death case: Investigators believe "persons of interest" are in North Texas

Investigators using forensic genetic genealogy — a newly available investigative technology — are on the verge of cracking a cold case involving the death of an unidentified infant found in Buckeye Park in San Bruno, California, in 1981.

Authorities now believe the "persons of interest" may be residing in North Texas.

"The investigators believe (the) persons of interest are in the North Texas area," William Lockridge, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, told CBS News Texas.

Texas and California agencies team up

Texas DPS, working in conjunction with the San Bruno Police Department in California, is asking the public for help in uncovering new leads and solving the four-decade-old crime.

"Despite an exhaustive investigation at the time, investigators were unable to determine the child's identity or identify the person(s) responsible for the death," DPS said in a news release.

Family identified, names withheld

Now, with the help of modern technology, authorities have identified the infant's family and confirmed the names of both parents. However, officials are not releasing those names "at this time."

"This identification represents a major step forward in the case and has renewed efforts to bring this case to justice," the release said.

Investigators renew call for tips

As the investigation continues, the Texas Rangers and the San Bruno Police Department are asking for the public's assistance.

"Anyone with information about this case, the events occurring in Buckeye Park in November of 1981, or individuals who may have knowledge related to the infant or their family is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department," DPS said.

Details from original 1981 release

According to a news release dated Nov. 18, 1981, the body of a "newborn caucasian baby boy was found in a garbage can" in Buckeye Park around 4 p.m. on Nov. 11.

"The baby had been dead only a few hours when found and died as a result of strangulation and severe head injuries," the 1981 release said. "In all probability, the baby was placed in the garbage can sometime after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the 11th."

Evidence points to possible witnesses

Lab analysis at the time revealed the infant had blood type O positive. Investigators also found reddish brown human hair and black dog hair on the sock used to strangle the child.

Police were seeking anyone who could "shed some light on this tragic occurrence, either as it relates to the identity of the mother, or seeing or hearing anything in or around Buckeye Park on the 11th that may have a bearing on this case."

How to share information

Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.