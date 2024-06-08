Caitlin Clark expected to be off star-packed USA Basketball national team Olympic roster, reports say

Why Caitlin Clark's WNBA pay is lower than NBA Why Caitlin Clark's WNBA salary is so much lower than NBA salaries 02:59

WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark will not be headed to Paris next month for the summer Olympic Games, according to multiple reports.

The 22-year-old star was reportedly left off the Team USA roster, the Associated Press and The Athletic reported, citing sources. No official announcement has been made.

The AP, which received the full roster from a person familiar with the decision, reported that while Clark won't be headed to Paris, the U.S. is expected to field a star-packed team as it seeks another gold medal.

The U.S. women have won every gold medal in women's basketball since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Team USA is expected to take five-time gold medalist Diana Taurasi for a sixth Olympics. She will be joined by Phoenix Mercury teammate Brittney Griner, who will mark the first time playing internationally since she was detained in a Russian prison for 10 months in 2022. Griner said she would only play abroad for the Olympics.

Joining the pair will be Olympic veterans Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd and Chelsea Gray. Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young, who helped the U.S. win the inaugural 3x3 gold medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021, will also be on the team.

A number of first-time Olympians will be on the team with Alyssa Thomas, Sabrina Ionescu and Kahleah Copper. All three played on the American team which won the World Cup in Australia in 2022.

Taurasi, who turns 42 before the Paris Games begin, will break the record for most Olympics played in the sport of basketball. Five players, including former teammate Sue Bird, have competed in five.

The U.S. team will get together to train for a few days in Phoenix in July. Then it's off to London for an exhibition game against Germany before heading to France.

The Americans will play Japan, Belgium and Germany in pool play at the Olympics.

The men's basketball roster was announced in April.