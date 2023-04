Brittney Griner says she won't play overseas again, unless it's for the Olympics Brittney Griner spoke at a press conference Thursday ahead of the WNBA season. The Phoenix Mercury star spoke about what gave her hope during the months she was wrongfully detained in Russian prisons and how she has prepared for her return to basketball. Griner, who had also played for a Russian basketball team, said she wouldn't play overseas again "unless I'm representing my country at the Olympics."