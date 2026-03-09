Burleson robots turning heads while helping make sidewalks safer for everyone

Some unusual new "residents" have been rolling through neighborhoods in Burleson, sparking curiosity, selfies and even a few viral moments online.

The small, Wall-E-like robots may look like something out of a movie, but city leaders say they're actually on a serious mission: helping make sidewalks safer and more accessible for everyone.

Residents across the city have spotted the robots slowly moving along sidewalks, quietly scanning the ground beneath them.

At first, neighbors were confused about what the machines were doing.

"When they first showed up, everybody was like, what is this?" Burleson resident Brian Southall said. "There's been all kinds of memes about Wall-E on the sidewalk."

How the robots are helping the city

The robots are part of Burleson's effort to assess sidewalk accessibility across the city.

Equipped with sensors and mapping technology, the machines roll along sidewalks measuring slope, width and potential obstacles that could create barriers for people with disabilities.

"These are ADA-compliance robots," Burleson Police Officer Colin Gregory said. "They are measuring to make sure the sidewalks aren't tilted so anybody with a disability, someone using a wheelchair, for example, has the best ADA-compliant sidewalks available to them."

This technology allows the city to collect large amounts of data quickly.

According to officials, the robots can measure about six to seven miles of sidewalks per day, while humans performing the same task typically cover about two miles per day.

Friendly design attracts social media attention

While the robots were initially a mystery, they've quickly become something of a neighborhood attraction.

Children wave at them. Parents stop to watch. Some residents even pose for selfies.

"If you walk up to one, what we've been told is they will stop, let you take a selfie with them, and then they continue on their way," Gregory said.

Southall said once neighbors learned the purpose behind the machines, the reaction shifted from confusion to appreciation.

"Now that we know what they're doing, it's really great," he said. "We have a lot of people who use these sidewalks."

He added that this technology shows the city is serious about improving accessibility.

"The fact they care enough to bring this out and do this for the neighborhood, I think it's just a great improvement," Southall said.

Despite their friendly design and viral attention, the robots are focused on a bigger goal: helping cities identify where sidewalks need repairs or improvements.

The information collected by the robots helps officials prioritize accessibility upgrades and make sidewalks safer for people who rely on wheelchairs, walkers or other mobility devices.

"They're not here to dominate, and they're not here to take over Burleson," Gregory joked. "But again, they're adorable."

And while they may look like they're from the future, these small robots are already helping the city move forward.