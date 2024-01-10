Bundle up! Another cold morning in North Texas with a breezy afternoon

NORTH TEXAS - We're tracking milder weather for today and Thursday before a major cold snap arrives next week.

As we move through your Wednesday morning, bundle up! After a start with temperatures in the 30s, highs will climb into the mid 60s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Expect breezy winds, with gusts up to 30-35 mph.

Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 30s.

On Thursday, even milder weather is expected. Highs will be in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Then, late Thursday night, a few areas along and east of I-35 could see a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. A couple of storms could be strong. The rain chance is at 30% for now. We'll watch it.

By Friday, a much stronger cold front will slide in, ushering in the first push of colder weather to North Texas. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 40s. Lows will be in the 20s.

On Saturday, highs will generally be in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Heads up! An arctic airmass will push into our area Sunday into Monday, dropping our morning temperatures on Monday into the teens and highs only reaching mid 20s. In fact, Monday is a Weather Alert to give you a heads up for this major cold snap. Feels-like temperatures could be near or below zero!

Now, could we see a shower or two or potentially a brief wintry mix late Sunday into Monday? Some of our forecast models are hinting at the potential for something to happen in PARTS of North Texas, especially in our northeast counties. However, there's a lot of uncertainty in the forecast at this time. Stay tuned for updates.

Tuesday will also be another cold one with morning temperatures in the teens and highs near freezing.