Brushstrokes of hope: Dallas artists rally for child abuse survivors

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, Dallas County recorded nearly 28,000 cases of child abuse, according to the Dallas Children's Advocacy Center. That's about one case every 20 minutes. The center, known as DCAC, works to support young victims of abuse, but it relies heavily on community support to do so.

---

With every brushstroke, Dallas artists are turning creativity into compassion, donating their work to help abused children heal through the Dallas Children's Advocacy Center's annual Art for Advocacy fundraiser.

"Every artist has their own painting style, and mine is a little bit chaotic," said Dallas artist Ken Womack. "I sort of layer things on top of others."

Painting with purpose

Womack's apartment doubles as his art studio, filled with his original work. For this fundraiser, he's creating a custom piece — a vanity license plate for a "Texas Barbie."

"It could go into a bar or a restaurant, but I see it in a home," Womack said. "I see it over a couch or in a family room as an anchor piece."

But this piece won't be going to a private collector. It's being donated to DCAC.

Supporting children through art

"Just how much abuse is going on out there is really kind of shocking," Womack said. "Almost every 20 minutes, there's a report of child abuse in Dallas County."

DCAC provides services to children who have been sexually or physically abused, or who have witnessed violent crimes such as homicide, said Kelly Sporich, who is co-hosting this year's fundraiser.

Auction funds critical services

The money raised helps fund DCAC's core services, including forensic interviews used by law enforcement, child protective services and prosecutors.

"Our price points are very approachable," Sporich said. "They start at the cost of one forensic interview, which is $250."

Meeting families' basic needs

Funds also help families with essentials like hygiene products, temporary housing, transportation to therapy and even meals.

"If we're taking care of our children, those are the future adults," Womack said. "So the cycle of wellness and healing is really critical in our society."

Event aims to surpass $1.6 million

Womack hopes his piece sells for as much as $20,000, helping DCAC surpass last year's total of $1.6 million raised.

"I'm telling a story with this piece," he said. "And the piece is connected to the mission of DCAC, which is why it's important."

How to attend or bid

The 18th annual Art for Advocacy event takes place Saturday, Sept. 18. Tickets and auction details are available at www.dcac.org/art.