Brock ISD to close early Thursday due to bus driver shortage
BROCK (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Brock ISD is closing early on Nov. 16, citing a bus driver shortage.
All campuses will be dismissed at 11:45 a.m., the district says. Students can still get a lunch.
The district says that most of the bus drivers are coaches, teachers and other staff members. Only one of the 12 bus drivers is not a full-time employee with other commitments.
On Nov. 17, the district will resume a normal day and schedule.
Brock ISD says they are hiring bus drivers – contact Jeff Fulmer at jfulmer@brockisd.net for more information.
Brock is located about 40 miles west of Fort Worth.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.