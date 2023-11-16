Brock ISD to close early Thursday due to bus driver shortage

BROCK (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Brock ISD is closing early on Nov. 16, citing a bus driver shortage.

All campuses will be dismissed at 11:45 a.m., the district says. Students can still get a lunch.

The district says that most of the bus drivers are coaches, teachers and other staff members. Only one of the 12 bus drivers is not a full-time employee with other commitments.

On Nov. 17, the district will resume a normal day and schedule.

Brock ISD says they are hiring bus drivers – contact Jeff Fulmer at jfulmer@brockisd.net for more information.

Brock is located about 40 miles west of Fort Worth.