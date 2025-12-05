Brian Cole Jr., suspect in D.C. pipe bomb case, believed to be Trump supporter

Washington — The man suspected of planting pipe bombs outside the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters on Jan. 5, 2021, is believed to be a supporter of President Trump and has been speaking with investigators, multiple sources told CBS News.

The suspect, 30-year-old Brian Cole Jr., was arrested Thursday in Virginia and appeared at an initial hearing Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. He faces two charges related to a pair of explosive devices that were left outside the parties' headquarters on the night before the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. The devices did not explode.

Investigators have not revealed a potential motive. Two law enforcement sources said on Friday that Cole is believed to be a supporter of the president. Two other sources said Cole has been speaking with investigators since his arrest.

Cole appeared in court wearing a khaki-green short-sleeve jumpsuit. He was represented by a private attorney, John Shoreman.

Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya presided over the hearing and read the charges: attempted malicious destruction by fire and explosives, and transporting an explosive device across state lines. Cole did not enter a plea.

Six family members were in the courtroom, and several said "I love you" as Cole exited. Shoreman, on behalf of the family, declined to comment. Cole's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 15.

The pipe bombs were discovered the afternoon of Jan. 6, when a mob of Mr. Trump's supporters breached the building, overwhelming nearby law enforcement. An affidavit from an unidentified FBI agent filed in support of the charges against Cole did not mention the Capitol attack.

The devices did not detonate, but the FBI said they were viable and "could have seriously injured or killed innocent bystanders." The bureau said last year that the suspect "may still pose a danger to the public or themselves" and offered a $500,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

The case had vexed the FBI for years. Investigators initially released footage of a potential suspect and details about the Nike shoes he was wearing when the bombs were planted, but made little apparent progress in cracking the case.

According to the affidavit, cellphone records show that Cole's phone was located in the vicinity of the DNC and RNC headquarters on Jan. 5, when the person who planted the bombs was seen on surveillance footage. Cole's car was also spotted by a license plate reader less than half a mile from where the person was seen on the footage, the document states. Investigators said they have records of him buying components that were used to make the explosives.

During a press conference Thursday announcing the arrest, Attorney General Pam Bondi declined to provide details about Cole's potential motive. Bondi told reporters no new tip or witness emerged that led to the arrest and that the development was the result of going over evidence that was already in the FBI's possession.

"Today's arrest happened because the Trump administration has made this case a priority," Bondi said. "The total lack of movement on this case in our nation's capital undermined the public trust of our enforcement agencies."