Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband and talent manager, dies at 48 from cancer

Brandon Blackstock, the ex-husband of pop star Kelly Clarkson, has died from cancer, a family representative confirmed to CBS News. The talent manager was 48 years old.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," a family statement said.

Clarkson postponed her Las Vegas residency for the remainder of her August Studio Session dates on Wednesday, saying on social media that Blackstock had been ill.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," the former "American Idol" star wrote.

Brandon Blackstock (L) and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics\' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty

The Texas-born Clarkson became a household name after winning the first "American Idol" in 2002. The three-time Grammy winner has released 10 studio albums, one EP and has had multiple pop hits. She launched her daytime talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show," which airs on NBC, in 2019.

Clarkson first met Blackstock in 2006 at the Country Music Awards when she was performing a duet with Rascal Flatts, Entertainment Tonight reported; he was married at the time. The pair met up again in 2012 at the Super Bowl — Blackstock was single and they began dating and got engaged after dating for almost a year.

The couple married at Blackberry Farms in Walland, Tennessee, in 2013 and had their first child, a daughter, River, in 2014. Several months later, Clarkson announced her second pregnancy and gave birth to a baby boy, Remington, in 2016.

Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized in 2022, but the couple had a contentious legal battle fighting over the dissolution of their professional relationship. Blackstock served as Clarkson's manager, and in 2023, he was ordered to hand over commissions totaling more than $2.6 million. A California labor commissioner ruled that when securing various lucrative gigs and deals for Clarkson, Blackstock overstepped his role.

The former couple reached a confidential settlement in 2024.

Blackstock had two children from his previous marriage.

Blackstock, who represented Blake Shelton before becoming Clarkson's manager, was a stepson of country singer Reba McEntire. The country star was married to his father, manager Narvel Blackstock, for 26 years before they separated.