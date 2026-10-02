Botham Jean honored at Dallas vigil after former officer Amber Guyger granted parole

In response to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles granting former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger parole, a candlelight vigil honoring Botham Jean took place on Friday.

This week, Botham Jean would have turned 35.

"We're here today to stand in solidarity with Botham Jean's family and let them know and to let the world know in that they're not alone in their grief," John Fullinwider said.

Outside Dallas police headquarters, the Botham Jean Memorial Committee hosted a candlelight vigil.

CBS News Texas

"The family of Botham Jean deserves their justice, and they haven't received their justice," Yafeuh Balogun said.

Former Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting and killing Jean inside his apartment back in 2018.

She said she mistakenly entered his apartment, believing it was her own, and thought he was an intruder.

Thursday, she was granted parole, seven years after her murder conviction.

The parole board cited her prison record and completion of prison programs in approving her release.

"Over 6,000 people signed a petition in 2024 against giving Amber Guyger parole, so we're here to support him,"Davante Peters said.

"Not just be frustrated and be mad, but still continue to give a light to him and honor his legacy."

Jean's family has issued a statement - asking for privacy as they continue to grieve.

At this time, it's unclear when Guyger will be released from prison.