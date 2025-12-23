Born on Christmas, married on Valentine's Day: a North Texas couple's later in life love story

Jo Carolyn and Eugene Willis seem like they've been married for decades. But in the grand scheme of things, they may as well still be newlyweds.

"It was a miracle, it was a miracle," said Jo Carolyn Willis.

The two are getting a second chance at love in their later years.

After Eugene Willis' first wife passed away, Jo Carolyn Willis gave him some money to take his family out to eat.

"I started thinking about her, and so I came home, and I called her," said Eugene Willis.

The two went out to lunch, and sparks started to fly.

"I came over to pick up his son, and he was in the yard, planting some St. Augustine grass, and I thought, 'Oh, I want some of that in my yard,'" said Jo Carolyn Willis.

To be clear, she really was talking about the grass here. But she didn't have to worry because soon they'd join their lives.

But not before celebrating a few birthdays.

"My birthday was on Christmas, so we always had a Christmas tree. There wasn't a whole lot under it, but we had a Christmas tree," said Jo Carolyn Willis.

She was born on Christmas Day. Eugene Willis celebrates his birthday a little earlier.

"I turn 83 Christmas Eve," he said.

Birthdays on Christmas Eve and Christmas, and married on Valentine's Day. Hallmark may even find it unbelievable.

"I don't know that they wouldn't. I think they would," said Eugene Willis.

We're working on a script right now – and you'll never believe it, but it has a happy ending.

"Every day, be nice with her," Eugene Willis said.

"And every day has been nice with him. Except when he goes to the doctor and tells him what I'm eating," Jo Carolyn Willis replied.

"I just want to keep her around with me for as long as possible," said Eugene Willis.

"I just said that the lord is good and his mercy is everlasting, and he knows what we need when we need it. He knows what we need when we need it. I needed him," said Jo Carolyn Willis.

"And I needed her," her husband responded.

Happily ever after.