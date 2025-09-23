Bond raised for July 4th ICE protest defendant to $1 million after CBS Texas interview; attorney claims retaliation

Only hours after a CBS News Texas interview with one of the defendants arrested in connection with the violent protest at the Johnson County ICE detention center, prosecutors had his bond raised and took him back to jail.

Dario Sanchez, a former DISD teacher, is accused of tampering with evidence related to the investigation, which he and his attorney deny happened. Last week, he told CBS News Texas his story.

His attorney believes this revocation of bond was in retaliation for his client's interview with CBS News Texas.

Sanchez had a $150,000 bond.

It's now $1million and he's currently in the Johnson County Jail.

Sanchez denies involvement amid arrest over group chat activity

"This is becoming oppressive," said Frank Sellers, Sanchez's attorney. "This is arbitrary, this is capricious, this is a violation of so many of his rights."

Sanchez told CBS News Texas that he wasn't at the July 4th protest in which a police officer was shot and wounded.

But he was arrested days later for removing some of the protestors from Signal and Discord group chats. He claims he did not delete any of their messages.

Johnson County authorities have charged him with tampering with evidence. He's one of seven people charged as accessories after the fact.

Attorney says authorities are abusing their authority

His attorney says authorities are abusing their authority and that Sanchez should have been charged in Dallas County if he committed a crime because he lives in Irving.

"I want to make that very clear," Sellers said. "Dario never set foot in Johnson County till he was put in jail there on $1 million bond. This did not happen in Johnson County ... To be charged with tampering with evidence, it has to happen in the county in which it was charged."

Sixteen other defendants are facing charges, including some related to firing weapons at officers.

Sanchez previously told CBS News Texas that he was not at the protest and believes that only those who fired weapons should be charged.

"I was vaguely aware there was going to be a protest," he previously said. "I had seen the flyer that people had shared around, but I had no interest in going."

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Johnson County. Sanchez's attorneys hope to get his bond lowered then.