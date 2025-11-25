Body reported floating in Lake Ray Hubbard, Dallas Fire-Rescue says

Dallas Fire-Rescue is investigating at Lake Ray Hubbard after a body was seen floating in it.

DFR said officers were dispatched to the lake just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The person who called 911 said the body was seen along I-30 between Dalrock Road and Horizon Road.

Multiple agencies were working to retrieve the body, DFR said.

Lake Ray Hubbard spans 22,000 acres and is located east of Dallas in Collin, Dallas, Rockwall and Kaufman counties, on the East Fork of the Trinity River.