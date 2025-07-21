Body camera footage shows quick response, heroic actions of White Settlement police during hotel fire

Police officers in White Settlement are being praised for their quick response after a fire broke out early Monday morning at the Red Roof Inn off Interstate 30.

White Settlement Police Sgt. John Banner was nearing the end of his shift and filling up his car with gas nearby when he noticed smoke in the area. He decided to investigate, according to police. When he arrived at the motel, two units were already fully engulfed in flames.

Dramatic body cam and dash cam footage from Banner and other responding officers shows the chaotic scene, as they immediately began evacuating people from the building.

In the video, you can see Banner running toward the flames and banging on doors to wake up guests inside. At one point, he is pushed back by the thick smoke but continues trying to get people to safety.

"It comes down to training and just natural instinct," Officer Wesley Gregory said. "We were trained to be investigating, to try to protect people at all means possible. So we just try to push through whatever we can up until the last minute."

Officer Wesley Gregory arrived just after Banner and helped evacuate more people from the motel. He said he never thought about his own safety in the moment.

"To be honest with you, the first thing that crosses my mind when I see a fire is trying to get everybody in rooms awake and out," Gregory said.

Firefighters arrived nearly 10 minutes after officers and were able to quickly get the fire under control with help from neighboring departments.

Several people were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation, but no one was injured.

"Thankfully, there were no lives lost," Gregory said. "Items can be replaced by the people."

Security video from management shows someone walking out of a unit shortly before smoke and flames begin pouring out the door.

The White Settlement Police Department is investigating the fire as arson and has detained one suspect.

