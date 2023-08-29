Bob Barker to be honored with hour-long CBS special following "The Price is Right" legend's death

Passage: Remembering Bob Barker Passage: Remembering Bob Barker 01:07

A tribute to honor the life and legacy of television legend and animal rights activist Bob Barker is set to air on CBS on Thursday, Aug. 31.

"The Price Is Right: A Tribute To Bob Barker" will be hosted by Barker's successor, Drew Carey, who took over as host of the show in 2007. The special will feature celebrity guests and highlight iconic moments from the game show, which Barker began hosting in 1972.

Barker died in his home on Saturday. He was 99.

Celebrate the life and legacy of the iconic Bob Barker with us. Watch The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker, Thursday 8/7c on @CBS and streaming on @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/piJlwWHjGa — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) August 29, 2023

Barker appeared on national television for nearly 50 years, with 35 of those years as "The Price is Right" host — the country's longest-running game show, on CBS. He was also a well known advocate for animals, signing off the show each day with the quote, "Help control the pet population. Have your pet spayed or neutered." In 2004, Barker was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

The special will showcase the first episode of what was then called "The New Price Is Right," as well as video montages of emotional and memorable contestants. Viewers will get to relive Barker's perfect handling of mishap moments with contestants, sets and prizes while hosting. Clips of Adam Sandler from when he read his poem "Ode to Bob Barker" during the 2007 CBS special "A Celebration Of Bob Barker's 50 Years In Television" will also be included.

You can watch tribute on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with an encore on Monday, Sept. 4, on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.