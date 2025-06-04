New bus line launches in Downtown Fort Worth, replacing Molly the Trolley

A new bus line is launching in Fort Worth, helping visitors and residents alike get around Cowtown.

The Blue Line is replacing Molly the Trolley, which will officially end its services on June 7, according to Trinity Metro. The Blue Line will begin its service the following day, June 8.

"Much like the Orange Line, Trinity Metro's Blue Line will provide a necessary connection for residents and tourists to some of Fort Worth's iconic destinations," said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. "The color-coded lines are very appealing for riders and the overall look raises the bar for an outstanding transit experience."

The Blue Line will connect downtown shops, dining and hotels and have stops near the Fort Worth Convention Center, Fort Worth Water Gardens and Sundance Square.

The free service will be available daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with stops every seven minutes.

"Offering rides every 7 minutes is very convenient and a great incentive for riders to hop on board," said Bob Jameson, president and CEO of Visit Fort Worth. "The complimentary bus route supports a growing convention business in our downtown and is one more example of the welcome extended to our visitors."