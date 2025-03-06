Blue Bell rolls out new ice cream flavor: Banana Fudge

Blue Bell is going bananas just in time for spring.

The Texas-based creamery has launched a new ice cream flavor: Banana Fudge. The treat features Blue Bell's milk chocolate ice cream swirled with banana-flavored ice cream, according to a news release.

"Our new Banana Fudge Ice Cream combines two flavors that complement each other so well," said Sara Schramm, Blue Bell marketing brand manager. "Chocolate and banana ice creams are popular treats all on their own. But swirl these two in one carton, and you have an incredibly smooth and delicious dessert."

Some may recognize the familiar taste of Blue Bell's frozen snack bars on a stick, which is intentional. Schramm noted that after receiving many requests to bring the frozen treats back over the years, the company decided to "shake things up" and reintroduce the combination as ice cream.

The nostalgic ice cream flavor is available in half-gallon and pint sizes — but only for a limited time.

Banana Fudge isn't the only fruit flavor Blue Bell has released; the new Strawberry Toaster Pastry Ice Cream is also available in stores. The flavor features creamy vanilla ice cream loaded with strawberry pastry pieces, colorful confetti sprinkles, swirls of strawberry sauce and white icing, Blue Bell said.