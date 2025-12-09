Army gynecologist faces charges for allegedly taking secret videos of 44 patients during exams

An Army gynecologist in Texas has been formally accused of taking videos during intimate patient exams, the U.S. Army Office of Special Trial Counsel said Tuesday.

Army Maj. Blaine McGraw, an OB-GYN at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood in Texas, allegedly secretly recorded video of at least 44 women — including one victim who was not a patient — from Jan. 1 through Dec. 1, 2025, according to the independent counsel responsible for the prosecution of crime in the Army.

Charges against McGraw include 54 specifications for indecent visual recording, five specifications of conduct unbecoming an officer, one specification of willful disobedience of a superior officer, and one specification of making a false official statement. NBC News was first to report on the charges.

A preliminary hearing for McGraw has not been scheduled but one is required before he can be referred for trial, according to the Army OSTC. CBS News has reached out to McGraw's attorney.

McGraw was suspended on Oct. 17 after allegations surfaced. Last month, one of the alleged victims filed a lawsuit against him, accusing the doctor of using his "position of trust to sexually exploit, manipulate, and secretly record women under his care." The lawsuit was filed in the District Court of Bell County under the pseudonym Jane Doe to protect the accuser's identity.

The plaintiff had gone to McGraw to seek answers for pelvic pain and concerns about her uterine health, her attorneys wrote in the filing. During at least seven or eight appointments, after sending nurses away or not bringing one in, McGraw allegedly "groped, touched, and examined Doe in ways that had nothing to do with healing," the court document said.

At the time, McGraw's attorney, Daniel Conway, told CBS News that his client was "fully cooperative with the investigation."

McGraw was taken into custody on Dec. 2, when Fort Hood officials ordered him into pretrial confinement for apparently violating conditions of liberty imposed by his commander, according to the Army post. He is currently being held at the Bell County Jail in Belton, Texas.