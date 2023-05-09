Texas Army base Fort Hood renamed after first Hispanic 4-star general Richard Cavazos

Fort Hood Army base in Texas has officially been renamed in honor of the Army's first Hispanic four-star general.

Gen. Richard E. Cavazos was the U.S. Army's first Hispanic four-star general Fort Cavazos Media Center

The base's name was changed to Fort Cavazos in honor of Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos, a native Texan who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars during his service.

The post is one of nine U.S. Army installations being redesignated based on the Naming Commission's recommendations to remove the names, symbols, displays, monuments, and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederate States of America, which began proceeding earlier this year. The Commission's decision came in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and the national conversation about race in America.

Cavazos became the first Hispanic to reach the rank of brigadier general in the U.S. Army in 1976, according to the Fort Cavazos media center. Four years later and as a lieutenant general, Cavazos served as the III Corps Commanding General. He was promoted to a four-star general and succeeded Gen. Robert Shoemaker as commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command in 1982.

"General Cavazos' combat-proven leadership, his moral character and his loyalty to his Soldiers and their families made him the fearless yet respected and influential leader that he was during the time he served, and beyond," said Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, III Armored Corps Commanding General in a news release. "We are ready and excited to be part of such a momentous part of history, while we honor a leader who we all admire."

Cavazos retired from the Army in 1984 after 33 years of service. He died in 2017 and is buried at San Antonio's Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.