Army gynecologist accused in lawsuit of secretly taking videos of patients during exams

An Army gynecologist in Texas is accused of secretly taking videos during intimate patient exams, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday.

The 13-page complaint obtained by CBS News alleged that Army Maj. Blaine McGraw, an OB-GYN at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood in Texas, "used his position of trust to sexually exploit, manipulate, and secretly record women under his care." The lawsuit was filed in the District Court of Bell County under the pseudonym Jane Doe to protect the accuser's identity.

The plaintiff had gone to McGraw to seek answers for pelvic pain and concerns about her uterine health, her attorneys wrote in the filing.

During at least seven or eight appointments, after sending nurses away or not bringing one in, McGraw allegedly "groped, touched, and examined Doe in ways that had nothing to do with healing—performing invasive breast and vaginal examinations in ways that were unnecessary, humiliating, and profoundly violating, and which had nothing to do with the medical issues for which she sought care," the court document said.

Doe's spouse is an active duty service member who has been enlisted for over 20 years, according to attorney Andrew Cobos. Spouses of active duty service members are eligible to receive health benefits through their partner's insurance, and many of them receive medical treatment at military facilities. Cobos told CBS News he is representing 45 other alleged victims of McGraw besides the plaintiff in this case.

CBS News has reached out to McGraw's attorney, Daniel Conway, for comment. Conway told NBC News, which was first to report the lawsuit, that his client has been "fully cooperative with the investigation."

Fort Hood officials announced last month that McGraw has been suspended from his position at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. In an updated statement sent Monday after Jane Doe's lawsuit was filed, the base said McGraw's suspension began Oct. 17, the same day officials said they received the first allegation.

"Additional administrative measures, which are not publicly releasable, were also taken to ensure patient safety," the statement said.

"The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) began an investigation within hours into the former medical provider. The investigation is ongoing," it added.

The medical center has also sent official notification letters to all of McGraw's patients, the statement said.

"In addition to the criminal investigation from Army CID, multiple additional investigations are underway to examine all facets of the issue, including systems, clinical processes, policies, and other areas," the base said. "These investigations are intended to ensure that the rigorous standards in place were followed."

The lawsuit cited one appointment on Oct. 14, 2025, where McGraw allegedly faked a phone call and resumed a pelvic examination of Doe while sliding his phone into his breast pocket, "camera facing outward and recording."

"McGraw then resumed the examination and asked Jane Doe to remove her pants so that he could examine her pelvic area—even as his phone captured every private, intimate moment and organ without Jane Doe's knowledge. McGraw then suggested a breast exam, despite Jane Doe protesting that she wasn't having any breast-related concerns. McGraw did not ask for consent to record—because he knew she would never give it," the complaint alleges.

McGraw also allegedly made "unsolicited, after hours" calls to her, the court document said.

According to the complaint, Army Criminal Investigation Division investigators called Jane Doe on Oct. 17, telling her to come in for an interview, during which the agents informed her that McGraw "had been secretly filming multiple female patients during their medical appointments." The investigators also showed her still photos from the video McGraw allegedly took on Oct. 14 during her exam, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit states investigators informed Doe that McGraw also had video from her final appointment, including a breast and pelvic exam, without her knowledge or consent. The images and videos, the agents told her, were kept on multiple devices.

The complaint alleges that "the Army knew" about McGraw's conduct at both Fort Hood and a previous stint at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii, "yet leadership dismissed the warnings, laughed off credible allegations, and allowed McGraw to continue practicing. By doing so, the Army gave cover to a predator in uniform."

The lawsuit also accuses the Army of "indifference" toward the complaints against McGraw, calling its response "bureaucratic, callous, and wholly inadequate," and claiming the military knew about the allegations during McGraw's time in Hawaii, which began in 2019.

"When the whistleblowing husband who exposed Defendant McGraw's filming sought to meet with Army leadership, he was refused meetings at every level. He was told to 'send an email.' The Army's posture was one of indifference and avoidance, not urgency or accountability," the complaint alleges. "The Army has made no meaningful effort to coordinate trauma care or counseling for Jane Doe or for the many other victims left in Defendant McGraw's wake."

The lawsuit also alleges that "[n]o proactive outreach was made to patients" by the Army after the allegations were made.

"To this day, aside from the interview initiated by criminal investigators, no one from the Army has reached out to Jane Doe or other victimized Army wives, daughters, and female soldiers to offer support, discuss their experiences, or address the institutional failures that allowed Defendant McGraw's misconduct to persist unchecked," the lawsuit states.