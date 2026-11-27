You're not alone if you're doing some shopping on this Black Friday. The National Retail Federation estimates that 183 million people will shop between Friday and Sunday, with Black Friday being the most popular day.

Customers searching for bargains packed into Thrift for Good in Hurst for their Black Friday shopping, including long-time thrifter Lexy Curl.

"I've been thrifting probably since I was in middle school," Curl said.

Curl filled her cart with Christmas decorations and presents for loved ones at 25% off for the store's Black Friday Blitz, which runs through the weekend.

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"I like to take advantage of a sale, but there's already enough stuff in the world," Curl said. "I don't really want to support things like Amazon and big box stores where I can."

The U.S. secondhand market is expected to reach $61 billion in sales this year, according to Capital One. Thrift for Good Hurst team lead Kendra Rogers said the store continues to see an increase in shoppers. It also has a second location in Denton.

"You can find more unique items at a fraction of a cost. It's gotten a lot busier here, especially with the holidays, because people are budgeting," Rogers said. "They're trying to find more for a lot less for their whole family, and it's a little easier to do that here."

Thrift for Good supports more than 400 charities through North Texas.

"Whenever somebody comes and donates with us, they can choose the charity. If they're not sure which one, we try and help them narrow it down. Do you want to help animals? Veterans? Homeless? And from there, we tag the charity to the item, so whenever you purchase it, you see where 25% of your proceeds go to," Rogers said.

Shoppers at the Academy Sports and Outdoors store in North Richland Hills are also searching for deals on this Black Friday, including a couple shopping for their four girls.

"We kind of have a plan, but really we just go in and try to get all the door busters. We're not early birds. No, we're picking up the scraps right now. We're just getting what's left over," Justin Williams said.

Laura and Justin Williams said budgeting is critical with daughters ranging in age from five to 16, along with many birthdays around Christmas.

"Of our family of six, four are all in December from the 18th to the 31st. It's a busy, expensive month. We're taking sponsors, by the way," Laura Williams said.

82% of shoppers are taking steps to manage holiday costs this year, according to the National Retail Federation. That includes buying less expensive gifts, shopping for fewer people, cutting back in other area, and waiting until Thanksgiving weekend to do most of their shopping.

The National Retail Federation encourages you to save money while Black Friday shopping by comparing price and return policies, using online tools to track prices, following social media accounts for discounts, and utilizing credit cards with rewards.