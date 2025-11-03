Billions in SNAP benefits announced, but timing remains unclear for North Texans

Although states will issue partial November SNAP benefits during the shutdown, it was announced on Monday, North Texas families who count on those benefits say it's unclear when the benefits will reach them.

They're thankful for local businesses and organizations stepping up to help during this difficult time.

As a mother of six, Jacqueline Coria relies on SNAP benefits. When she first learned her family might lose them, she wondered how she would feed her children.

"Us, we're okay, but with children it gets more critical," Michelle Hernandez said.

Hernandez joined Coria and several other Mansfield families picking up free kids' meals at El Primo's on Monday.

"I feel it's pretty amazing," she said.

"It's just a blessing," Coria said.

North Texas restaurants offer meals

Owner Todd Tonore says they'll be offering the meals every Monday in November, until SNAP benefits are fully restored. Parents can get as many as they need and don't need to make a purchase.

"I have the privilege of serving as Mayor Pro Tem here in this great city, and I'm also on the Education Foundation board through Mansfield ISD," he said. "We have about 35,500 kids in our school district, and three out of 10 are on the free or reduced lunch meal plan, so naturally there's a tremendous need."

"It actually affects a lot of students," Coria said. "I know the schools give our kids food, but when they get home, they don't have that without the food stamps."

On Monday, a USDA official announced $4.6 billion in emergency funds will be used to cover 50% of SNAP benefits this month, but no one knows exactly when that money will show up.

A spokesperson for Texas Health and Human Services, which handles the benefits in Texas, told CBS News Texas, "The Texas Health and Human Services Commission continues to monitor how the federal government shutdown may impact benefits. We are awaiting guidance from FNS."

Hernandez says she hasn't heard anything.

"No correspondence, no maybe or something, nothing, also no resources, they didn't even send out somewhere you're able to go to, nothing, nothing like that," she said.

Shutdown set to become longest on record

The government shutdown is set to become the longest on record on Tuesday evening, when it could surpass the record set in 2019. However, the Senate is set to take its 14th vote on a House-passed funding bill on Tuesday and Senate Majority Leader John Thune says he's optimistic about ending the shutdown this week.