Watch CBS News
Local News

I-30 reopened after fatal big rig crash

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

Big rig crash closes I-30 through Garland
Big rig crash closes I-30 through Garland 01:29

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A fatal big rig crash caused I-30 to close through Garland during Monday rush hour.

big-rig-crash-1-30.jpg
A big rig crash closed eastbound and westbound I-30 in Garland Monday morning. CBS News Texas

I-30 eastbound and westbound were closed around 1 a.m. June 5 and reopened after 9:30 a.m.

The driver of the big rig was going eastbound on I-30, struck a concrete barrier and entered the westbound lane of traffic. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. 

Officials say there was one fatality in the crash. There is no word on the cause of the crash.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 7:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.