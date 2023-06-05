I-30 reopened after fatal big rig crash

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A fatal big rig crash caused I-30 to close through Garland during Monday rush hour.

A big rig crash closed eastbound and westbound I-30 in Garland Monday morning. CBS News Texas

I-30 eastbound and westbound were closed around 1 a.m. June 5 and reopened after 9:30 a.m.

The driver of the big rig was going eastbound on I-30, struck a concrete barrier and entered the westbound lane of traffic. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Officials say there was one fatality in the crash. There is no word on the cause of the crash.