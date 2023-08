Bicyclist critically injured after getting hit by an 18-wheeler

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A bicyclist is critically injured after he was hit by an 18-wheeler.

Police say it happened in the 130000 block of Saginaw Boulevard around 4:51 a.m. Aug. 11.

BREAKING NEWS: Major crash involving a bicyclist and an 18-wheeler on Saginaw Blvd near Avondale-Haslet Rd. @MedStarEMSInfo says adult man was transported to hospital with critical injuries @CBSNewsTexas pic.twitter.com/b18wYX4rDf — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) August 11, 2023

The man was taken to Harris Methodist Hospital in critical condition for life-threatening injuries.

This remains an active investigation.