Beyond fried food: Exploring the hidden gems at the State Fair of Texas

EDITOR'S NOTE: Each year, CBS News Texas takes viewers on a tour of the State Fair's most iconic fried foods. But this year, the focus shifted to something different.

Beyond the deep-fried staples, the State Fair of Texas is packed with hidden gems that showcase history, creativity and classic Texas charm.

One of those gems is Cheap Eats, a new food stand on the Midway offering fair favorites for less than 10 coupons. The idea, says owner Abel Gonzalez, was to help visitors save money without sacrificing taste.

"The buzzword this year is save, save, save," Gonzalez said. "Everything is so expensive, so we thought maybe we could help our customers save a few coupons at the State Fair."

From cheeseburgers to hot dogs, fries, and beer, everything at Cheap Eats is priced under 10 coupons — proof that fair food doesn't have to break the bank.

A ride through history

Not far from the Midway sits another hidden gem: the historic carousel near the Cotton Bowl. Built in 1923, it features 66 hand-carved horses and chariots and is one of only five historic carousels left in Texas.

The ride operates year-round at Fair Park and is maintained with meticulous care, offering a nostalgic look back at nearly a century of fair history.

Custom hats with Texas flair

For those looking to embrace their inner Texan, Circle R Ranchwear off Nimitz offers custom-fitted cowboy hats. The owner has been creasing hats at the State Fair since the 1970s and says no two hats—or heads—are alike.

"We give them a custom hat, a custom crease," he said. "I crease hats according to the facial features of an individual."

Convenience store for forgotten items

Another hidden gem is the Lucky Seven Convenience and General Store. From diapers and medicine to sunglasses, it's a one-stop shop for forgotten fair-day necessities.

Cool off with cooking demos

Inside the Creative Arts Building, fairgoers can cool off while checking out local art or attending free cooking demonstrations hosted by Chef Pete Nolasco.

"We make recipes from scratch here every day," Nolasco said. "It's all about showing people something they can do at home."

The demos include recipe cards, samples, and prizes, making them one of the fair's most interactive and educational attractions.

Latino arts festival offers retreat

Inside the Hall of State, the Mundo Latino Arts Festival offers a quiet retreat from the crowds. The Latino Arts Project screens short films throughout the day, ranging from one to 50 minutes in length.

"There's nine films," said a representative with the Latino Arts Project. "They range from 1.5 minutes to 50 minutes... it's a great place to cool off and enjoy something different."

From classic rides and custom hats to cultural showcases and budget-friendly bites, the State Fair of Texas is full of surprises — if you know where to look.