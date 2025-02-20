Texas' oldest Native American radio show "Beyond Bows and Arrows" connects DFW's Indigenous community

Every Sunday, you can tune into the top-rated and longest-running Native American show in Texas. The four Indigenous hosts not only play a wide range of music but also share Native American events and news in North Texas.

CBS News Texas

It's a dark evening outside KNON 89.3 FM, but inside, main host Albert Old Crow spreads the light.

"I'd like to welcome you to Beyond Bows and Arrows, your weekly American Indian radio program brought to you every Sunday evening between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m. here in the studios of KNON 89.3 FM in Dallas-Fort Worth," Old Crow said on the airwaves.

The radio show started in 1983, and it's the longest-running Native American radio show in Texas. Old Crow joined "Beyond Bows and Arrows" in 1996.

"At that time, it was in a two-story wooden house that I think the equipment kept it standing, because it was old. Very old. Matter of fact, the wooden slats, you could look down and see who came in the front door," Old Crow said.

Almost three decades later, listeners can hear everything from flute and pow-wow music to contemporary rock and rap through the hosts' massive Indigenous music collection.

"We haven't disappeared. They tried to wipe us out through genocide, through boarding schools," Old Crow said.

Old Crow's mom attended an Indian boarding school, where kids were often abused, forced to assimilate, and abandon their Native culture.

"She didn't show affection to her children. No, I love you. No, I'm proud of you. No hugs," Old Crow said.

Old Crow made a point to show affection to his kids and listeners.

The show brings a sense of nostalgia to host Jessica Johnson.

"I've always listened to this show since the '80s," Johnson said.

Now Johnson is on the air where she shares more than just music with listeners.

"If there's local shows going on, we'll discuss that and the four of us, we speak a lot during the week, so we check in on what we've been doing and what's going on in the Native American community here in Dallas," Johnson said.

The hosts hope the show not only puts a spotlight on the Native American community in the DFW area but also brings Indigenous music to a new generation of listeners.

"There may be some young person out in the audience tuning in saying, I would like to try that," Old Crow said. "Hopefully, we bring some good entertainment, and this radio station will continue even after I go on and do other stuff."

The U.S. Census Bureau reports more than 100,000 Native Americans live in Texas. The hosts aim to keep their voices and history alive one note at a time.