These are the best and worst cities to live in if you have seasonal allergies

Tips for dealing with spring allergies Tips for dealing with spring allergy symptoms 01:35

Spring is here and with it come seasonal allergies.

Around 60 million people across the U.S. deal with allergies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but some of them will have an easier time this season. A new Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America report identified the worst cities to live in if you have allergies.

The 2023 "Allergy Capitals" were determined based on pollen scores, over-the-counter medication use and the number of allergy specialists. The 20 worst cities for people with allergies are:

Wichita, Kansas

Dallas

Scranton, Pennsylvania

Oklahoma City

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Sarasota, Florida

Cape Coral, Florida

Orlando, Florida

Des Moines, Iowa

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Houston

Little Rock, Arkansas

Miami

Lakeland, Florida

Raleigh, North Carolina

Palm Bay, Florida

Tampa, Florida

Greensboro, North Carolina

Rochester, New York

There is some good news for those who don't want to sneeze and sniffle throughout spring. Some cities are much easier to live in for those dealing with allergies, AAFA found. Buffalo, New York, is the least challenging city. Other cities with better-than-average rankings include Seattle; Cleveland; Austin, Texas; Akron, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Detroit; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Columbus, Ohio and Salt Lake City.

Don't live in one of these cities? The full 2023 Allergy Capitals report ranks the 100 largest cities in the continental U.S.

How badly specific cities are impacted could change, according to the CDC, shifting seasonal patterns and weather tied to climate change can impact the amounts of pollen in the air each spring. It's nothing to sneeze at. Those changes also mean allergy season can start earlier and end later.