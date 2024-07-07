Watch CBS News
Local News

Parts of North Texas will see heavy rain Monday afternoon as Beryl's track shifts east

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Remnants of Beryl storm system to dump rain on parts North Texas Monday afternoon
Remnants of Beryl storm system to dump rain on parts North Texas Monday afternoon 03:37

Weather conditions in North Texas are expected to be calm throughout Sunday, with highs topping out near 97. Heat indices could range from 98-102, so the humidity will be noticeable but will not trigger a heat advisory.

sunday-highs.png

Beryl remains a tropical storm as of Sunday morning, but is expected to gain strength and return to hurricane status before making landfall overnight, likely near Matagorda, Texas.

Since Saturday, Beryl's expected track shifted further east, which will push the heaviest and most widespread rain out of the Metroplex. In addition, the timing has sped up, leading to more rain for North Texas earlier on Monday than previously forecast. But it also means we'll dry out and warm back up quicker.

monday-rain-chances.png

Eastern counties in our area could see some heavier outer band rain as early as 9 a.m. Monday. As the day progresses, flooding concerns will increase for counties to the south and east. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a dozen North and East Texas counties including Navarro, Kaufman and Van Zandt counties.

precip-total.png

Flooding will be the main concern, but there is a low threat of tropical spin-ups with outer bands that move inland from tropical systems. The friction between slower wind speeds at the surface and stronger winds from the outer bands causes rotation. We will need to monitor the environment for these potential spin-ups on Monday, likely from midday into the early evening.

By Tuesday, it's back to mostly sunny skies and highs near 90. Highs will jump back into the mid-90s by midweek, and it looks like the triple digits will make a comeback next week.  

sunday-7-day.png
Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.