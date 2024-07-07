Parts of North Texas will see heavy rain Monday afternoon as Beryl's track shifts east

Weather conditions in North Texas are expected to be calm throughout Sunday, with highs topping out near 97. Heat indices could range from 98-102, so the humidity will be noticeable but will not trigger a heat advisory.

Beryl remains a tropical storm as of Sunday morning, but is expected to gain strength and return to hurricane status before making landfall overnight, likely near Matagorda, Texas.

Since Saturday, Beryl's expected track shifted further east, which will push the heaviest and most widespread rain out of the Metroplex. In addition, the timing has sped up, leading to more rain for North Texas earlier on Monday than previously forecast. But it also means we'll dry out and warm back up quicker.

Eastern counties in our area could see some heavier outer band rain as early as 9 a.m. Monday. As the day progresses, flooding concerns will increase for counties to the south and east. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a dozen North and East Texas counties including Navarro, Kaufman and Van Zandt counties.

Flooding will be the main concern, but there is a low threat of tropical spin-ups with outer bands that move inland from tropical systems. The friction between slower wind speeds at the surface and stronger winds from the outer bands causes rotation. We will need to monitor the environment for these potential spin-ups on Monday, likely from midday into the early evening.

By Tuesday, it's back to mostly sunny skies and highs near 90. Highs will jump back into the mid-90s by midweek, and it looks like the triple digits will make a comeback next week.