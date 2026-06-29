Body of man who went under water while trying to help child at Benbrook Lake has been recovered, officials say

The search for a man who went missing after going underwater at Benbrook Lake over the weekend has concluded, with Texas Parks and Wildlife saying his body was recovered Monday morning.

In a statement, the agency said the man was recovered around 9 a.m. by Texas Game Wardens and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Texas Parks and Wildlife said it would not release identifying information to respect the wishes of his family and friends.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the man's family and friends during this difficult time," the agency said.

The search began Saturday, around 1 p.m., when officials said they were summoned for a possible drowning. Two men reportedly jumped from a vessel to help a child. One of the men went underwater and didn't resurface.

The search near Longhorn Park Drive launched and continued throughout Saturday afternoon and evening, resuming Sunday morning again. Officials said windy conditions on Sunday, coupled with trees on the lake bottom, presented challenges that made searching slow.

Search efforts resumed Monday morning.

Safety awareness urged

This incident is one of several that Texas Game Wardens are working on this weekend across the state.

As a result, the department is urging the public to review water and boating safety guidance.

In 2025, Texas recorded 178 reportable boating incidents that led to 50 deaths and 77 serious injuries. This past weekend alone, Texas Parks and Wildlife says six people have drowned in state lakes.

84% of those who died were not wearing a life jacket, and Texas Game Wardens made 223 Boating While Intoxicated arrests last year.

Basic precautions for boaters

Texas Game Wardens urge boaters to follow basic safety steps before heading out:

Wear a life jacket – it must be U.S. Coast Guard–approved, and children under 13 must wear one while the boat is moving.

Stay sober on the water – never operate a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Use the engine cut‑off switch – if your boat has one, the operator needs to wear the lanyard or keep the fob on their person.

Travel at a safe speed and keep a lookout for other boats, swimmers, and hazards.

Complete a boater education course – required for anyone born on or after Sept. 1, 1993.

Check the weather and be ready for sudden changes.

Share a float plan with someone you trust.

Avoid overloading the boat – too much weight can make a vessel unstable.

Rules for paddlers statewide

State rules require anyone in a paddlecraft to have a life jacket that meets U.S. Coast Guard standards, and kids younger than 13 must keep theirs on at all times.

Paddlers also need to carry a whistle or another device that can make a loud sound, and they must display a white light visible from every direction when they're on the water after dark, during low‑light hours or in poor visibility.

Anonymous tips encouraged

The department is also asking the public to quickly report any unsafe or illegal activity on the water, noting that tips can be submitted anonymously. Rewards of up to $1,000 are available for information that leads to convictions for violations of boating, fishing, or wildlife laws.

People can send a tip by texting TXOGT and their information to 847411, using the Texas OGT app on iOS or Android, or calling the anonymous hotline at 800‑792‑GAME (4263). Tipsters are encouraged to include any details, photos, or videos that could help investigators.